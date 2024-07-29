KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

For Fun: Traffic Guy Jeff Austin’s Love for Hot Dogs is Real!

July 29, 2024 5:56AM PDT
For Fun: Traffic Guy Jeff Austin’s Love for Hot Dogs is Real!
Photo courtesy of Veronica Carter
Photo by Cindy Allen

A few of us from KXL got together for lunch this past weekend at Tap’s Beer Reserve in Ridgefield to chat and unwind a little, but mostly to see if our traffic guy Jeff Austin would come through with his promise to wear his new Hot Dog outfit.  He did!    Just for fun, we decided to post the pictures.  By the way, Jeff, much to his wife Cindy’s chagrin, says he’ll wear that outfit in public again!    We had a nice lunch even with the Hot Dog outfit!

 

Photo by Veronica Carter

