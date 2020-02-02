Foodball’s Big Day Has Arrived
MIAMI (AP) – History will be made in this year’s Super Bowl at the Hard Rock Stadium. Either the San Francisco 49ers will equal the most Lombardi Trophy victories with their sixth, or the Kansas City Chiefs will take their first title in a half-century. It’s the first time the Chiefs and the 49ers face off in a Superbowl.
If the 49ers win they’ll tie the record shared by Pittsburgh and New England. The 49ers also are looking to be only the second team to go from 4-12 the previous season to the top of the heap. They haven’t won it all since the 1994 season.
The Chiefs are making their third appearance in the Super Bowl, a name their founder Lamar Hunt came up with. But it’s their first time back since 1970, when they beat the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth Super Bowl, the final AFL-NFL matchup. The leagues merged the following season.
Weather for the NFL’s biggest game is expected to be perfect. There is a cloudless blue sky in Miami Gardens, Florida — where the temperature is a bit unseasonable by South Florida standards. Forecasters say it’ll be around 61 degrees at kickoff, cooling into the upper 50s as the night goes along.