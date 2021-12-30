      Weather Alert
Winter Weather Advisory In Place For Thursday Morning

Food Innovation Center

Dec 29, 2021 @ 9:50pm

Food Innovation Center – 2 Hours Late. FIC opens at 10 AM (For Thu Dec 30th)

