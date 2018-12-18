Flynn Sentence Delayed

(Washington, DC) — Sentencing for former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is being put on hold as Flynn continues to cooperate with the government in the ongoing Russia investigation. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about contacts with a top Russian official during the presidential transition. Judge Emmet Sullivan called it a very serious offense but agreed with government prosecutors to delay sentencing. He said sentencing will be revisited in 90-days. Before sentencing, Flynn said he was aware that lying to the FBI was a crime.

President Trump has suggested that Flynn was duped into lying. Flynn’s defense team said the retired general fully accepts responsibility and stands by his guilty plea. Flynn was President Trump’s first national security adviser. He served in the job for less than a month before being forced out.

At one point, Judge Sullivan accused the retired Army general of selling his country out and said he could be tried with treason. He later apologized for the comment. Sullivan’s earlier remark was a reference to Flynn’s alleged work as an unregistered agent of a foreign country while working in the White House. Flynn was reportedly part of a secret lobbying campaign on behalf of the Turkish government.