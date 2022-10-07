KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Flynn, Gingrich Testimony Sought In Georgia Election Probe

October 7, 2022 2:56PM PDT
ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia prosecutor investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election has filed paperwork seeking to compel testimony from a new batch of Trump allies.

They include former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed petitions seeking to have Gingrich and Flynn, as well as former White House lawyer Eric Herschmann and others, testify next month before a special grand jury that’s been seated to aid her investigation.

They join a string of other high-profile Trump allies and advisers who have been called to testify in the investigation.

