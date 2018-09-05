Flowers Of Love Delivered To Shriners Hospital For Children
By Pat Boyle
|
Sep 5, 2018 @ 5:40 AM

Portland, Or. – A Portland florist makes a big delivery at Shriners Hospital For Children after a couple that got married last weekend asked that  flowers from their ceremony be donated to children or the elderly.

Annie Chen is a florist with Floral Sunshine in NW Portland. Her 6 year old son, Winston is a patient at Shrines. So, they decided to make the delivery a family activity. She and her son delivered more than two dozen floral arrangements. She says the flowers brought smiles to the kids and staff. She said “we share this joyful morning, not to draw attention to ourselves but rather to the idea of sharing flowers that would otherwise be wasted.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Nike Just Does It With Colin Kaepernick Overnight fire destroys Bethany home Southwest Washington School Strikes Update 9/5/18 6:30 A.M. Murder Suspect Arrested In Portland Missing: A Mother And Her Young Son, Gresham Police Need Your Help Portland City Employee Cites Hazing in $250,000 Lawsuit
Comments