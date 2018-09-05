Flowers Of Love Delivered To Shriners Hospital For Children

Portland, Or. – A Portland florist makes a big delivery at Shriners Hospital For Children after a couple that got married last weekend asked that flowers from their ceremony be donated to children or the elderly.

Annie Chen is a florist with Floral Sunshine in NW Portland. Her 6 year old son, Winston is a patient at Shrines. So, they decided to make the delivery a family activity. She and her son delivered more than two dozen floral arrangements. She says the flowers brought smiles to the kids and staff. She said “we share this joyful morning, not to draw attention to ourselves but rather to the idea of sharing flowers that would otherwise be wasted.”