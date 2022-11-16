Florida’s Scott Takes On McConnell In Bid For Senate Leader

WASHINGTON (AP) – Florida Sen. Rick Scott is mounting a long-shot bid to unseat Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

It’s the opening of the latest front in an intraparty battle between allies of McConnell and former President Donald Trump over the direction of the GOP following a disappointing showing in last week’s midterm elections.

Scott is the leader of the GOP’s Senate campaign efforts and has long feuded with McConnell over the party’s approach to reclaiming a Senate majority.

In a letter to Senate Republicans, Scott wrote, “If you simply want to stick with the status quo, don’t vote for me.”

Republicans are holding their leadership elections on Wednesday.