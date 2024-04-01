KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Florida Supreme Court Upholds State’s 15-Week Ban On Most Abortions, Paving Way For 6-Week Ban

April 1, 2024 1:54PM PDT
Share
Florida Supreme Court Upholds State’s 15-Week Ban On Most Abortions, Paving Way For 6-Week Ban
Credit: MGN

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court has upheld the state’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Monday’s ruling means a subsequently passed six-week ban can soon take effect.

The court that was reshaped by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ruled that the 15-week ban signed by DeSantis in 2022 can take effect.

The ban has been enforced while it was being challenged in court.

A six-week ban passed in the 2023 legislative session was written so that it would not take effect until a month after the 2022 law was upheld.

A six-week ban would likely have a major impact on women seeking abortions in Florida and throughout the South.

More about:
Florida

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Climbs Back To Nearly 7% After Two-Week Slide
2

President Of Plaid Pantry Wants To Change Oregon's Bottle Bill
3

Republicans Threaten To Hold Attorney General Garland In Contempt Over President Biden Documents Case
4

Judge Clears Way For Former President Trump To Appeal Ruling Keeping Fani Willis On Georgia 2020 Election Case
5

February Home Sales Hit Strongest Pace In A Year As Mortgage Rates Ease And More Houses Hit Market