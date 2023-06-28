KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Florida Issues Health Advisory After 4 Locally Contract Malaria In First Spread In US In 20 Years

June 28, 2023 9:48AM PDT
Share
Florida Issues Health Advisory After 4 Locally Contract Malaria In First Spread In US In 20 Years
Credit: MGN

TERRA CEIA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Department of Health has issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory after four locally contracted cases of malaria were reported along the Gulf Coast south of Tampa.

This week, a health alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also noted that another case has been detected in Texas, marking the first time there has been a local spread of malaria in the United States in 20 years.

Health officials say the four Sarasota County residents received treatment and have recovered.

Malaria is caused by a parasite that spreads through bites from Anopheles mosquitoes.

It causes fever, chills, sweats, nausea and vomiting, and headaches.

More about:
Florida
malaria

Popular Posts

1

Justice Department Accuses Minneapolis Police Of Rights Violations After George Floyd's Killing
2

Fed's Powell: More Rate Hikes Are Likely
3

Guardsman Indicted On Charges Of Disclosing Classified National Defense Information
4

Retail Sales Rose 0.3% In May
5

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty Against Man Accused Of Killing 4 University Of Idaho Students