Florida Braces For Arrival Of Idalia, Which Is Forecast To Become A Major Hurricane

In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Tropical Storm Idalia moves between Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, left, and Cuba, right. Idalia intensified early Monday and was expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida’s Gulf coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. (NOAA via AP)

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Idalia is intensifying and expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning Monday from Longboat Key in the Sarasota area to the Holocene River, up past Tampa Bay.

Pasco County north of Tampa ordered a mandatory evacuation for low-lying areas, areas prone to flooding and residents living in manufactured or mobile homes.

Idalia would be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season and a big blow to the state, which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian almost a year ago.