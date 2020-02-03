Floods Close Washington School Districts, Prompt Rescues
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) – Authorities say three people were rescued morning after their vehicles became submerged in floodwaters along the Skykomish River near Monroe, Washington.
The incident unfolded just before 6 a.m. Monday when authorities say the occupants of a car and truck ignored warnings and tried driving through water over the roadway.
Both vehicles became disabled after entering the flood zone, trapping two occupants of the truck and the single occupant of the car.
One of the vehicles was swept off the road by the surging floodwaters.
Crews responded to the scene and used an inflatable boat to reach the victims and get them to safety.
There were no injuries.