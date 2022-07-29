      Weather Alert
Flooding Kills At Least 15 In Kentucky

Jul 29, 2022 @ 5:10am

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) – Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in record floods that wiped out entire communities in some of the poorest places in America.

Kentucky’s governor said 15 people have died, a toll he expected to grow as the rain keeps falling.

Powerful floodwaters swallowed towns that hug creeks and streams in Appalachian valleys and hollows.

The water swept vehicles into useless piles, crunched runaway equipment and debris against bridges and swamped homes and businesses.

Mudslides on steep slopes have left many people marooned and without power and made rescues more difficult.

