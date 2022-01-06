      Weather Alert
Flooding Advisories In Effect As Heavy Rain Forecast

Jan 5, 2022 @ 5:23pm
Fern Hill Road closed in Washington County

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service is warning of flooding over the coming days.  Several advisories, watches and warnings are in effect.

FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY... 
 
* WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is 
expected. 
 
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, 
including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Benton, 
Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Lane, Lincoln, Marion, Multnomah, 
Polk, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, 
Clark, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum. 
 
* WHEN...Until 400 PM PST Friday. 
 
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. 
Ponding of water in urban or other areas may also occur. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... 
- Heavy rainfall over the next few days will create the potential
for small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will
cause minor flooding in the advisory area. 
- Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches are likely for the 
interior lowlands and 3 to 7 inches for the Coast Range and 
Willapa Hills.
FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY... 
 
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt remains possible. 
 
* WHERE...Southwest Washington and northwest Oregon. 
 
* WHEN...Thursday through Friday. 
 
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of larger rivers 
and streams. Thus, the flood watch. Note, a flood advisory remains 
in effect for much of the region for minor flooding of small 
streams and creeks, as well as areas of poor drainage. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... 
- Heavy rain, combined with snow melt from lower slopes of the 
Cascades, as well as snow melt from the Willapa Hills and 
Coast Range.
FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pudding River at Aurora.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Above 22.0 feet, expect minor flooding of low-lying
agricultural lands and access roads along the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM PST Wednesday the stage was 20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Friday night and continue rising to 22.1 feet early
Saturday morning. The river will remain above flood stage
through the weekend.
- Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
