Flood Watch Issued Along Columbia River

Jun 13, 2022 @ 9:24am

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Columbia River from Portland to Southwest Washington through Wednesday afternoon.

Record setting rain from an atmospheric river of moisture has caused the river to approach minor flood stage.  Parks, trails and boat ramps may have minor flooding.  The river is also filled with debris being washed down from the heavy rain.

River levels are likely to reach the highest point in more than three years.  The Columbia will start to recede on Wednesday.

As the river swells, drivers on I-5 can expect more Interstate Bridge lifts than usual.

Flood Warning

The National Weather Service in Portland OR has issued a Flood 
Warning for the following river in Oregon and Washington... 
Columbia River at Vancouver affecting Clark and Multnomah 
Counties. 
 
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY WEDNESDAY 
AFTERNOON... 
 
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH... 
 
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. 
 
* WHERE...Columbia River at Vancouver. 
 
* WHEN...From this morning to early Wednesday afternoon. 
 
* IMPACTS...Above 16.0 feet, expect flooding of some islands and low 
areas, with minor impacts for parks and trails along the river. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... 
- At 6:48 AM PDT Monday the stage was 16.0 feet. 
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours 
ending at 6:48 AM PDT Monday was 16.0 feet. 
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a 
maximum value of 16.1 feet Tuesday morning. 
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet. 
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

