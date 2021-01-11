Flood Watch in NW Oregon and SW Washington
We can expect a big dose of rain to start the week, and with it, the risk of flooding. At the National Weather Service in Portland, forecasters expect 4 to 8 inches of rainfall that’ll start this morning through Wednesday morning.
Just about all of Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon will be under a flood watch.
Trina Demson, National Weather service meteorologist in Portland tells KXL that drivers in the Portland metro area should watch out for urban flooding:
“The idea is to not drive in it, you never know what’s in the water, and water’s much more powerful than we think,” she said.
She warns that heavy rain could lead to landslides and debris flows, especially in burned areas like Washington and Clackamas Counties. And for everyone near rivers she says, “Any rivers that are flooding in the area, the idea is to stay away from them.”