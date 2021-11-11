Flood Watch In Effect Through Friday Night

An atmospheric river event will continue to bring periods of rain
this evening through Friday night, heaviest today and tonight over
southwest Washington and locations to the north of Salem. Snow
levels will remain above 9000 feet through Friday.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington,
including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Central Coast
Range of Western Oregon, Central Columbia River Gorge, Central
Oregon Coast, Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest
Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia, North Oregon
Coast, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon
Cascades, Upper Hood River Valley and Western Columbia River
Gorge. In southwest Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge,
Greater Vancouver Area, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, South
Washington Cascade Foothills, South Washington Cascades, South
Washington Coast, Western Columbia River Gorge and Willapa Hills.
* WHEN...From Noon PST today through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Street flooding is also possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The primary concern is the potential for river flooding. At
this time, the highest chance for river flooding Thursday
night and Friday is along the Grays River near Rosburg, the
Nehalem River near Foss, the Wilson River near Tillamook, the
Trask River near Tillamook, the Naselle River near Naselle,
and the Willapa River at Willapa. Heavy rain may also result
in landslides in areas of steep terrain. Debris flows over
and near the recent burn areas in the north Oregon Cascades
cannot be ruled out either, however the potential appears to
be low as the axis of heaviest rain should be north of the
burn areas.
- Visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Instructions: You should monitor later forecasts and be
alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas
prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should
flooding develop.
