Flood Watch In Effect Through Friday Night

Nov 11, 2021 @ 10:11am
An atmospheric river event will continue to bring periods of rain 
this evening through Friday night, heaviest today and tonight over 
southwest Washington and locations to the north of Salem. Snow 
levels will remain above 9000 feet through Friday. 
 
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST TODAY THROUGH LATE 
FRIDAY NIGHT... 
 
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be 
possible. 
 
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, 
including the following areas, in northwest Oregon, Central Coast 
Range of Western Oregon, Central Columbia River Gorge, Central 
Oregon Coast, Central Willamette Valley, Coast Range of Northwest 
Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Lower Columbia, North Oregon 
Coast, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon 
Cascades, Upper Hood River Valley and Western Columbia River 
Gorge. In southwest Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge, 
Greater Vancouver Area, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, South 
Washington Cascade Foothills, South Washington Cascades, South 
Washington Coast, Western Columbia River Gorge and Willapa Hills. 
 
* WHEN...From Noon PST today through late Friday night. 
 
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, 
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. 
Street flooding is also possible. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... 
- The primary concern is the potential for river flooding. At 
this time, the highest chance for river flooding Thursday 
night and Friday is along the Grays River near Rosburg, the 
Nehalem River near Foss, the Wilson River near Tillamook, the 
Trask River near Tillamook, the Naselle River near Naselle, 
and the Willapa River at Willapa. Heavy rain may also result 
in landslides in areas of steep terrain. Debris flows over 
and near the recent burn areas in the north Oregon Cascades 
cannot be ruled out either, however the potential appears to 
be low as the axis of heaviest rain should be north of the 
burn areas. 
- Visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Instructions:	You should monitor later forecasts and be
alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas
prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should
flooding develop.

