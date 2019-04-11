Flood Watch For Portland Metro Area – Minor Flooding Possible
By Jacob Dean
|
Apr 11, 2019 @ 3:52 AM

Portland, Oregon – The Willamette and Columbia Rivers are still slightly on the rise in the Portland area and expected to crest soon. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Flood Watch for our area in affect from Thursday morning through Saturday morning. Read more here:

National Weather Service Portland OR
422 PM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

MINOR FLOODING POSSIBLE ALONG WILLAMETTE RIVER FROM SALEM TO
OREGON CITY AND ALONG THE COLUMBIA RIVER IN PORTLAND AND VANCOUVER
THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…

High flows moving down the Willamette River will affect the
section of the river from Salem downstream to Oregon City and
Portland through Saturday. River levels are currently forecast to
crest just below flood stage but minor flooding is a possibility
as early as Thursday evening. High flows moving down the Columbia
River could cause minor flooding for the Columbia at Vancouver
Thursday and Friday.

Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley-
Greater Vancouver Area-
FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
EARLY SATURDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest
Washington, including the following areas, in Northwest
Oregon, Central Willamette Valley and Greater Portland Metro
Area. In Southwest Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* From early Thursday morning through early Saturday morning

* High flows moving down the Willamette and Columbia rivers could
lead to minor flooding along these rivers in Salem, Oregon City,
and Portland/Vancouver metro area.

* Impacts would likely be minimal, with some flooding of roads,
parks, and trails directly adjacent to these rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event.
People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in
canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk
