Flood Watch For Portland Metro Area – Minor Flooding Possible

Portland, Oregon – The Willamette and Columbia Rivers are still slightly on the rise in the Portland area and expected to crest soon. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Flood Watch for our area in affect from Thursday morning through Saturday morning. Read more here:

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Portland OR 422 PM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

MINOR FLOODING POSSIBLE ALONG WILLAMETTE RIVER FROM SALEM TO

OREGON CITY AND ALONG THE COLUMBIA RIVER IN PORTLAND AND VANCOUVER

THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…

High flows moving down the Willamette River will affect the

section of the river from Salem downstream to Oregon City and

Portland through Saturday. River levels are currently forecast to

crest just below flood stage but minor flooding is a possibility

as early as Thursday evening. High flows moving down the Columbia

River could cause minor flooding for the Columbia at Vancouver

Thursday and Friday.

Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley-

Greater Vancouver Area-

422 PM PDT Wed Apr 10 2019

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest

Washington, including the following areas, in Northwest

Oregon, Central Willamette Valley and Greater Portland Metro

Area. In Southwest Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* From early Thursday morning through early Saturday morning

* High flows moving down the Willamette and Columbia rivers could

lead to minor flooding along these rivers in Salem, Oregon City,

and Portland/Vancouver metro area.

* Impacts would likely be minimal, with some flooding of roads,

parks, and trails directly adjacent to these rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event.

People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in

canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk

from rapidly moving landslides.