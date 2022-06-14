Flood Warning In Effect Along Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Flood Warning for the Columbia River from Portland to Southwest Washington remains in effect through Wednesday evening.
Record setting rain from an atmospheric river of moisture has caused the river to approach minor flood stage. Parks, trails and boat ramps may have minor flooding. The river is also filled with debris being washed down from the heavy rain.
The region has seen more than 12 inches of rain in the first two weeks of June, marking one of the wettest springs in years.
River levels are at the 16′ flood stage, the highest point in more than three years. The Columbia will start to recede on Wednesday. Drivers on I-5 can expect more Interstate Bridge lifts than usual due to the high water levels.
The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Washington, Oregon, Columbia River at Vancouver affecting
Multnomah and Clark Counties.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Columbia River at Vancouver.
* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...Above 16.0 feet, expect continued flooding of some
islands and low areas, with minor impacts for parks and trails
along the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:18 AM PDT Tuesday the stage was 16.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:18 AM PDT Tuesday was 16.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river level will remain between 16.0 and 16.3
feet through mid-day Wednesday and then fall below flood
stage Wednesday afternoon. It will gradually drop to about
15.0 feet by Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
Update on the Columbia – look for continued minor flooding of riverside parks and trails, along with some islands, in Vancouver & Portland area. Minor flooding is also still possible along the Columbia in Longview area Tuesday morning. #ColumbiaRiver #orwx #wawx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/WdmlsfoWDk
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 13, 2022
