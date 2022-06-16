      Weather Alert

Flood Warning Along Columbia River Extended To Friday

Jun 16, 2022 @ 10:30am

PORTLAND, Ore. —  The Columbia River is not receding as quick as forecasters expected.  A Flood Warning for the river from Portland to Southwest Washington has been extended again until Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service warns that minor flooding is expected along the river in Multnomah and Clark counties, particularly parks and trails.

Record setting rain from last week’s atmospheric river of moisture caused the river to approach minor flood stage and filled it with debris.

River levels are around the 16′ flood stage, the highest point in more than three years.  There have been more Interstate Bridge lifts on I-5 than usual due to the high water levels.

Flood Warning

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oregon 
and Washington... Columbia River at Vancouver affecting Multnomah and
Clark Counties. 
 
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... 
 
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. 
 
* WHERE...Columbia River at Vancouver. 
 
* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon. 
 
* IMPACTS...Above 16.0 feet, expect flooding of some islands and low 
areas, with minor impacts for parks and trails along the river. 
 
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... 
- At 5:42 PM PDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet. 
- The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM PDT 
Wednesday was 16.2 feet. 
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood between 15.9 
and 16.0 feet tonight and Thursday morning, then range 
between 15.4 and 16.1 feet Thursday afternoon through Friday. 
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet. 
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

The region saw more than a foot of rain in the first two weeks of June, marking one of the wettest springs in years.

TAGS
atmospheric river bridge lifts Columbia River I-5 Interstate 5 Interstate Bridge national weather service water
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Fuel Prices Have Never Been This High In Oregon & Washington
Nancy Crampton Brophy Sentenced To Life In Prison With Possibility Of Parole After 25 Years
Clackamas County Completes Count Of Primary Election Ballots
Flood Warning Along Columbia River Extended To Friday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On