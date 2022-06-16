Flood Warning Along Columbia River Extended To Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia River is not receding as quick as forecasters expected. A Flood Warning for the river from Portland to Southwest Washington has been extended again until Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service warns that minor flooding is expected along the river in Multnomah and Clark counties, particularly parks and trails.
Update: Minor flooding is forecast to continue at times through Friday morning along the Columbia River in Clark and Multnomah county. Minor flooding can be expected at parks and trails along the river. #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/p7XJXenWxm
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 16, 2022
Update: Minor flooding is forecast to continue at times through Friday morning along the Columbia River in Clark and Multnomah county. Minor flooding can be expected at parks and trails along the river. #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/p7XJXenWxm
— NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) June 16, 2022
Record setting rain from last week’s atmospheric river of moisture caused the river to approach minor flood stage and filled it with debris.
River levels are around the 16′ flood stage, the highest point in more than three years. There have been more Interstate Bridge lifts on I-5 than usual due to the high water levels.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oregon
and Washington... Columbia River at Vancouver affecting Multnomah and
Clark Counties.
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE...Columbia River at Vancouver.
* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Above 16.0 feet, expect flooding of some islands and low
areas, with minor impacts for parks and trails along the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:42 PM PDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM PDT
Wednesday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood between 15.9
and 16.0 feet tonight and Thursday morning, then range
between 15.4 and 16.1 feet Thursday afternoon through Friday.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
The region saw more than a foot of rain in the first two weeks of June, marking one of the wettest springs in years.