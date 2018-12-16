Flood Danger for Our Area

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Portland OR

Sun Dec 16 2018

ORZ001>007-010-014-WAZ020>022-039-040-045-046-180030-

/O.NEW.KPQR.FA.A.0002.181218T1200Z-181220T0000Z/

/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/

North Oregon Coast-Central Oregon Coast-

Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-

Central Coast Range of Western Oregon-Lower Columbia-

Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley-

Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Upper Hood River Valley-

Willapa Hills-South Washington Coast-I-

5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-Greater Vancouver Area-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-Western Columbia River Gorge-

Central Columbia River Gorge-

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

AFTERNOON…

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest

Washington, including the South Washington Coast and Willapa

Hills, the Washington side of the Western and Central Columbia

River Gorge, South Washington Cascade Foothills, the North and

Central Oregon Coast, North and Central Coast Range of Western

Oregon, the Lower Columbia and I-5 Corridor, Greater Portland

and Vancouver Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley, Northern

Oregon Cascade Foothills, and Upper Hood River Valley

* From late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon

* Periods of heavy rain starting Monday afternoon through Tuesday

will result in sharp rises on many rivers and creeks across

Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, and minor flooding is

possible.

* Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected for the coast,

Willapa Hills, Coast Range, Cascades, and Cascade foothills.

Meanwhile, 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain are expected across the

inland valleys.

* Rivers of particular concern include the Grays River in

Wahkiakum County, the Wilson River in Tillamook County, the

Siletz River in Lincoln County, the Upper Tualatin River in

Washington County, the Clackamas River in Clackamas County, and

Johnson Creek in Multnomah and Clackamas counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event.

People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in

canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk

from rapidly moving landslides.