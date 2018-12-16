Flood Danger for Our Area

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Portland OR
Sun Dec 16 2018
North Oregon Coast-Central Oregon Coast-
Coast Range of Northwest Oregon-
Central Coast Range of Western Oregon-Lower Columbia-
Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley-
Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Upper Hood River Valley-
Willapa Hills-South Washington Coast-I-
5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-Greater Vancouver Area-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-Western Columbia River Gorge-
Central Columbia River Gorge-
Sun Dec 16 2018
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON…
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a
* Flood Watch for portions of Northwest Oregon and Southwest
Washington, including the South Washington Coast and Willapa
Hills, the Washington side of the Western and Central Columbia
River Gorge, South Washington Cascade Foothills, the North and
Central Oregon Coast, North and Central Coast Range of Western
Oregon, the Lower Columbia and I-5 Corridor, Greater Portland
and Vancouver Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley, Northern
Oregon Cascade Foothills, and Upper Hood River Valley
* From late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon
* Periods of heavy rain starting Monday afternoon through Tuesday
will result in sharp rises on many rivers and creeks across
Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington, and minor flooding is
possible.
* Rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected for the coast,
Willapa Hills, Coast Range, Cascades, and Cascade foothills.
Meanwhile, 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain are expected across the
inland valleys.
* Rivers of particular concern include the Grays River in
Wahkiakum County, the Wilson River in Tillamook County, the
Siletz River in Lincoln County, the Upper Tualatin River in
Washington County, the Clackamas River in Clackamas County, and
Johnson Creek in Multnomah and Clackamas counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Landslides and debris flows are possible during this flood event.
People, structures and roads located below steep slopes, in
canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk
from rapidly moving landslides.