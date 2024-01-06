Flight Makes Emergency Landing At PDX After Window Blows Out On Alaska Air Flight Mid Air

Portland, Ore. — An Alaska Airlines flight heading from Portland International Airport (PDX) to Ontario, California, was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday night after a large panel on the side of the plane blew out mid-flight. Flight No. 1282, a twin-jet Boeing 737 MAX 9, departed at 4:52 p.m. and had to turn back around within 35 minutes.

When the wall of the plane just breaks off mid flight @AlaskaAir pic.twitter.com/pMWhpiHmFY — Kyle Rinker (@Kyrinker) January 6, 2024

The emergency landing took place at PDX at 5:27 p.m., an hour and 20 minutes earlier than the planned arrival in California. A passenger on the plane reported that the panel blowout caused a rapid decompression of the cabin. Fortunately, while passengers were shaken, no injuries were reported. The incident resulted in a child’s shirt being pulled through the opening in the plane.

A TikTok video posted by another passenger captured the aftermath as the plane returned to Portland and landed at PDX. Passengers, although visibly calm, were seen using oxygen masks.

Alaska Airlines confirmed the incident in a brief statement, mentioning that Flight 1282 had experienced the issue soon after departure but landed safely back at the airport. The flight had 174 passengers and six crew members on board.

“We are investigating what happened and will share more information as it becomes available,” Alaska Airlines stated. The Port of Portland also confirmed the emergency landing.

AS1282 from Portland to Ontario, CA experienced an incident this evening soon after departure. The aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and 6 crew members. We are investigating what happened and will share more as it becomes available. — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) January 6, 2024

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the aircraft’s certification date was Nov. 20, 2023. Investigations into the cause of the panel blowout are underway.