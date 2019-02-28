Flight Headed to Seattle Diverted Due to Smell
By Grant McHill
|
Feb 28, 2019 @ 1:56 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) – An Alaska Airlines flight was diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport after a foul odor sickened some passengers and crew members.

The flight from Chicago to Seattle made the unscheduled landing about 7 p.m. Wednesday. The flight was canceled and passengers were rebooked on other flights to Seattle.

Airport spokesman Patrick Hogan says the smell was much like burnt plastic, but the source of it has not been identified. He says some people were having trouble breathing.

Eight people, including six crew members, were medically evaluated at the airport and four were taken to a hospital.

Flight 51 was carrying 144 passengers.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Gas Leak Closes Building on Oregon State University Campus First Lady To Take “Be Best” Initiative On The Road, Stop In Washington State Drug Transparency Bill Passes Washington Senate Coast Guard Rescues Man Stranded At Logging Site After Storm 9 Kids Taken To Hospital After Hood River School Bus Crash State Senate Approves School Transgender Anti-Bullying Bill
Comments