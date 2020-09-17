Flash Flood Watch And Potential Landslides For Metro Area
Portland, Ore. – We need some rain to help put out the fires, but too much rain, could be dangerous. A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of our area. Potential landslides are causing concern too. Bill Burns, Engineering Geologist for the state of Oregon, says certain areas are prone to slides and now we’ve had wildfires come through some of those areas, making the threat of slides even worse. Like a perfect landslide storm. He’s very concerned. He says these types of slides can move tens of miles an hour and sometimes faster than you can outrun.
Bill says best thing to do before the storm hits is study your area. Are you at the mouth of a channel or a drainage where slides flow to? Or at the base of steep slope when rocks fall from?
If you are, and we get that heavy rain, he says You may want to consider evacuating.
Read more from Oregon Dept. of Geology and Mineral Industries:
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for a portions of the Cascade foothills, including portions of the following counties, Hood River, Multnomah, Clackamas, Marion, Linn, Lane, Douglas, Coos, Jackson, and Klamath for Thursday, September 17, 5 pm, through September 18, early morning.
Heavy rain can trigger landslides, rock fall, and debris flows in steep terrain, and the risk is higher in burn areas.
Find the latest information here: https://alerts.weather.gov/cap/or.php?x=1
Debris flows are rapidly moving, extremely destructive landslides. They can contain boulders and logs transported in a fast-moving soil and water slurry down steep hillsides and through narrow canyons. They can easily travel a mile or more. A debris flow moves faster than a person can run. People, structures and roads located below steep slopes in canyons and near the mouths of canyons may be at serious risk.
If your home, work, or route is in a watch area:
- Stay alert. Track the flood watch by radio, TV, weather radio or online. If told to evacuate, do so immediately.
- Listen. Unusual sounds might indicate moving debris, such as trees cracking or boulders knocking together. A trickle of falling mud or debris may precede larger landslides. If you think there is danger of a landslide, leave immediately.
- Watch the water. If water in a stream or creek suddenly turns muddy or the amount of water flowing suddenly decreases or increases, this is a warning that the flow has been affected upstream. You should immediately leave the area because a debris flow may soon be coming downstream.
- Travel with extreme caution. Assume roads are not safe. Be alert when driving, especially at night. Embankments along roadsides may fail, sending rock and debris onto the road.
For more landslide and debris flow information: https://www.oregongeology.org/Landslide/debrisflow.htm