Flash Flood Warning issued for Multnomah County
Portland, Ore – The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a flash flood warning for east Multnomah County in northwestern Oregon, south central Skamania county in southwestern Washington.
The warning will last until 11 O’clock Wednesday Moring.
Flash flooding and landslides are ongoing. Excessive rainfall over the warning area will cause mud and landslides near steep terrain. The mud and landslides can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. Hazard, life threatening flash flooding and landslides. Heavy rain overnight has led to landslides that are threatening homes near mp35 along interstate 84 near Dodson, Oregon. Multnomah county emergency management urges residents to leave the area immediately. This is a life threatening situation. Source, emergency management. Impact, the hillsides above Dodson are reportedly unstable and extremely dangerous. Please evacuate the area immediately.