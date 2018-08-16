Flagger Hit and Killed in Eastern Oregon
By Grant McHill
ATHENA, Ore. (AP) – Police say a driver struck and killed a construction flagger in northeastern Oregon.

The Oregonian reports the crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on Oregon 11 near Athena, where workers were repaving the road.

Oregon State Police say 49-year-old Tyresa Monaghan of Kennewick, Washington, died at the scene.

Police say 76-year-old Leman Bledsoe of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, was driving a Chrysler minivan when he sideswiped a stopped car and hit Monaghan.

Police say Bledsoe drove about a mile after the crash before stopping.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless endangerment, failure to perform the duties of a driver and recklessly endangering a highway worker.

Police say additional charges could be filed.

