Five Year Old Girl Among Three Nearly Struck When Suspect Allegedly Shot Into Car
A five year old girl was among three people that were nearly struck by bullets when a suspect allegedly began shooting into their car.
The incident happened Sunday, just after midnight near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Haig Street.
Police say when they arrived on scene they found a car damaged with what appeared to be gunfire.
According to a police press release “The driver reported that he was driving on Southeast 162nd Avenue with his girlfriend and his girlfriend’s young daughter when someone began shooting at their car. The suspect vehicle then passed the vehicle and fired from the front. When the victim made a turn to try to get away, the suspects fired into the side of the vehicle. There were at least 5 bullet strikes to the victim’s vehicle. One of the bullets lodged into the seat directly behind the little girl. But no one was injured.”
Police say that no suspect information is being released at this time.