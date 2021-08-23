Five People Shot At Vigil In Old Town For Murder Victim

PORTLAND, Ore. — Five people were shot in the Old Town district of downtown Portland late Sunday night while attending a vigil for a man who was shot and killed at a bar in the area early Sunday morning.
More than 50 rounds were fired at Northwest 4th and Everett just after 11:00pm.
One of the victims was found wounded at the scene. Four others showed up at hospitals by private vehicles over the next two hours.
The victims are men between 21 and 32 years-old. At least two of them were shot in the torso. They’re expected to survive.