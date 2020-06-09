      Weather Alert

Five More COVID-19 Deaths In Oregon

Jun 9, 2020 @ 4:40pm

PORTLAND, Ore. – Five more COVID-19 deaths reported in Oregon Tuesday pushes the total tally to 169.

All five people had underlying medical conditions.

The state also reporting 70 new people have either tested positive for the virus…or are presumed to have it.

27 of those people live in Multnomah County.

That means 4,841 people have tested positive, 148,629 people have tested negative, and 147 people are presumed to have it.

145 people are hospitalized today, while 20 people are now on a ventilator.

2,332 people are considered fully recovered.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (16), Columbia (1), Hood River (6), Lincoln (2), Marion (8), Multnomah (27), Polk (1), Union (1), Washington (7).

