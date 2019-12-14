Five Men Arrested in Child Predator Sting
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — Officers posed as 15-year-old boys and girls on social media and dating sites in a child predator sting that landed five men behind bars this week.
The men were arrested after arriving at the location where they agreed to meet for sexual acts.
They’re identified as:
- Matthew Longo, 23, Vancouver, Wash.
- Jonathan Rubio, 43, Wilsonville, Ore.
- Loren Sheets, 23, Tigard, Ore.
- Ryan Oesau, 32, Portland, Ore.
- Jeffrey Nauck, 42, Gladstone, Ore.
They face felony charges of luring a minor and the sexual corruption of a child.
Longo is a registered sex offender.
Milwaukie Police were assisted in the sting by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Molalla Police Department and Gladstone Police Department.