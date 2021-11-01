Five Fatal Crashes On Oregon Roads This Weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — It was a deadly weekend on Oregon roads with at least five fatal crashes between Saturday and Sunday that took the lives of six people and injured several others.
A man crashed his motorcycle into a car in Woodburn while speeding away from police on Highway 214 near Laurel Avenue just after 2:00am on Saturday. The person inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital. Witnesses say 39-year-old Oscar Martinez of Woodburn was revving the engine and riding in circles outside the End Zone Bar and Grill after reportedly damaging his ex-girlfriend’s car.
A man and woman on a motorcycle were hit by two cars on Highway 219 near Champoeg Road NE in Marion County around 4:40pm on Saturday. 78 year-old H. Steven Sorensen and Joanne De May, 77, both from Salem, collided with the first vehicle, knocking the bike out of control where it was hit by another vehicle. Three people in the second vehicle were treated at the hospital.
A pedestrian was hit by a car at Southeast 29th and Powell in Portland just before 10:00pm on Saturday. The man died at the hospital. He has not yet been identified.
Curtis Smith, 30, of Monmouth, died after flipping his car on Highway 51 in Polk County around 2:15am on Sunday. Authorities say he was speeding. Witnesses reported his erratic driving prior to the wreck.
A crash on Highway 6 in Tillamook County around 4:15am on Sunday took the life of 47-year-old Humberto Maciel of Tillamook. A 19-year-old passenger was flown by helicopter to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators say Bradley Harris, 29 of Tillamook, crossed the dividing line, hitting the victim’s vehicle head-on. Harris took off, but was caught near the scene. He was hospitalized as a trauma patient and is the subject of a criminal investigation.