Five Dead In Murder Suicide In Orchards

Vancouver, Wash. – At 1:06 PM Sunday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to a welfare check in the 11500 Block of NE 92nd Street in the Orchards Neighborhood of Vancouver, WA. The welfare check was prompted by a concerned reporting party who received a distressing text message from a family member, indicating harm to others at the residence.

Upon arrival, CCSO attempted to establish contact with individuals at the residence but was unsuccessful. Considering the potential harm to others, indications of possible firearm involvement, and the inability to reach any family members inside, patrol sought the assistance of the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team.

CCSO employed an Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) to survey the home, revealing several individuals who appeared to be deceased. Subsequently, SWAT operators and Tactical Emergency Medical Support (TEMS) medics entered the residence and confirmed the unfortunate discovery of five deceased individuals.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit (MCU) was summoned to the scene to lead the investigation. While in the early stages, preliminary findings suggest that this incident is a murder-suicide involving a firearm, with five family members, including the suspect, appearing to have suffered gunshot wounds.

At this time, there is no perceived threat to the public. The investigation remains ongoing and active.