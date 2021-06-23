      Weather Alert

Five Black University Of Washington Police Officers Sue School Over Alleged Discrimination

Jun 23, 2021 @ 10:52am
Photo Courtesy: MGN Online

SEATTLE (AP) – Five Black University of Washington police officers have filed claims for $8 million in damages.

They say they’ve been routinely insulted and demeaned by co-workers and supervisors.

They said they were disciplined and denied promotions because of their race.

The university has 60 days to respond.

Officer Damien Taylor said a white supervisor referred to him as “‘(his) own negro’ on a call.” Chief John Vinson, who is Black, was criticized by white officers for hiring too many Blacks.

A UW spokesperson says they’re stunned by the allegations but said they have no record of complaints being filed making these claims.

TAGS
discrimination lawsuit University of Washington
Popular Posts
Entire Portland Police Rapid Response Team Resigns
Governor Inslee Announces "A Heroes Thanks" Vaccine Incentive Program
Man Dies After Saving Children In Lake Washington
Oregon About 60,000 First Shots Away From 70 Percent Threshold, Weekly Report Shows Virus Increases
Man dies in Oregon after falling from cliff trying to access fishing location
Connect With Us Listen To Us On