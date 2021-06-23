Five Black University Of Washington Police Officers Sue School Over Alleged Discrimination

SEATTLE (AP) – Five Black University of Washington police officers have filed claims for $8 million in damages.
They say they’ve been routinely insulted and demeaned by co-workers and supervisors.
They said they were disciplined and denied promotions because of their race.
The university has 60 days to respond.
Officer Damien Taylor said a white supervisor referred to him as “‘(his) own negro’ on a call.” Chief John Vinson, who is Black, was criticized by white officers for hiring too many Blacks.
A UW spokesperson says they’re stunned by the allegations but said they have no record of complaints being filed making these claims.