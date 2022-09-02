Five Arrested In Undercover Child Predator Sting In Washington County

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. – Five men are under arrest after a child predator sting in Washington County.

The sheriff’s department says undercover investigators posed as children online and offered to meet the men for sex.

When the men arrived, they were arrested.

The following people face felony crimes of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree:

Chad Leonard Gruelle, 41, of Washougal

Nicholas Smith, 25, of Vancouver

John Bucher, 55, of Hillsboro

Aubrey Quinn-Ward, 25, of Portland

Michael David King, 23, of Beaverton

Police believe there may be more victims.