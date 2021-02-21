Fishing boat with 4 aboard capsizes at Tillamook bar Entrance
The United State’s Coast Guard tweeted Saturday that a 38 foot fishing boat with 4 people on board capsized at the Tillamook bar entrance around 4:40 PM.
The Coast Guard said, “All 4 people have been located. 2 were responsive, 2 were unresponsive. All individuals have been taken to local hospitals. The boat remains overturned on the south jetty at the Tillamook bar.”
They say that the final person was recovered from the water around 6 P.M.