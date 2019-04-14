Fisher-Price Rock’n Play Recall

Parents and watchdog groups who called for the recall of the FISHER-PRICE ROCK ‘N PLAY SLEEPER have gotten their voices heard. As Fisher Price announced that they are recalling ALL Rock N Play sleepers and will give a full refund to any owner. The sad part is that the trusted Consumer Reports says this device that helps infants fall asleep..but it has actually led to the death of 32 babies.

Fisher Price initially said that it is the WAY the seat was used that led to the deaths—-not the seat itself and had warned parents and caregivers to stop using the sleeper when infants reached 3 months or if they begin rolling over…..so AGAIN, A COMPLETE Reversal, the Fisher Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper has been recalled. If you own one, contact Fisher Price for a full refund.