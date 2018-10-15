First Weekday Of Max Construction Delays In Hillsboro

Hillsboro, Oregon – It’s the first weekday of disruptions for Light Rail Max riders in Hillsboro. If you’re MAX ride into Portland starts at one of the four stops west of the Washington County Fair grounds, you’ll be starting your morning with a shuttle bus ride. Crews started working on rail upgrades at those stops this weekend meaning trains wont be using them. TriMet says shuttle buses will be used between the fair complex and the four stops, but riders should plan on 10 to 15 minute delays. The renovations of the 20 year old section of track is expected to last for about two weeks.

KXL’s Jim Ferretti contributed to this story.

