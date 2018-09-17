First Time I’ve Seen This IN THE ACT

2:45 this morning, I’m driving past Portland City hall. A woman is drawing letters on the sidewalk on the building’s west side. It’s hard tell whether she’s spray painting or using chalk. The thrust of the message was that the City of Portland should have nothing to do with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, ICE. A police officer came by around 3:00 am. Later, in an email, a public information officer told me, “The woman was writing in chalk. There was no citation or arrest.” The person who took my 911 call impressed me. The line was answered quickly and courteously.

