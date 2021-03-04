First State Of The City For Newly Elected Beaverton Mayor
Image Courtesy City Of Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore– Mayor Lacey Beaty delivered her first state of the city comments today on a number of social media platforms. The mayor said she was proud of the city for how it has handled Covid-19. As soon as possible she looks forward to Kaiser Permanante offering a mass vaccination site in Washington County.
Housing was and is a big priority. Homeless should continue to be kept safe. The safe parking program has allowed homeless in a designated area to remain in their cars overnight. In 2020 24 of them took advantage of wrap around services and moved into stable living spaces. Homeless students continue to work with the Home Plate Program.
Mayor Beaty’s council is the first to work under a new charter. That adds one more councilor and a City Manager to deal with specific city issues. More participation means more voices being heard according to the mayor.