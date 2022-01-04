First Shipment Of The 12 Million At-Home COVID-19 Tests Ordered By State Arrives Wednesday

WILSONVILLE, Ore. – The first shipment of the 12 million at-home COVID-19 tests ordered by the state arrives Wednesday, “They’re being delivered to the state’s warehouse in Wilsonville.”
Clackamas County Public Health Director Phillip Mason-Joyner says there’s a plan being worked out on how the state will get them to people, “They’ll be distributed to health care providers, to schools, to public health departments, who will then distribute them to the community.”
The tests will be free and Mason-Joyner says although they’re maybe not as good as the gold standard PCR tests, they’re worth taking, “At home tests, in general, are pretty accurate…You can feel pretty confident.”