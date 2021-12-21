      Weather Alert

First Safe Stay Community To Open In Vancouver

Dec 21, 2021 @ 2:46pm

VANCOUVER, Wa. – The City of Vancouver is finalizing work on the first Safe Stay Community.

The 20 tiny house were assembled and installed this week along with the infrastructure to support them.

The project on city-owned land in NE Vancouver remains on schedule to open to residents this Thursday, just in time to enjoy the holidays indoors.

The Council for the Homeless in Vancouver said 30 houseless people died in 2021.

Each person’s name will be displayed on a memorial poster at the vigil outside St. Paul Lutheran Church tonight.

TAGS
Safe Stay Community Vancouver Washington
Popular Posts
Suspect Arrested In Fatal SE Portland Hit & Run
Teen Dead In Camas Crash Identified
Shooting Threat At Lake Oswego High School
Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Portland Area
18-Year-Old Shot To Death In East Portland In City's 84th Homicide
Connect With Us Listen To Us On