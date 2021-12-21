First Safe Stay Community To Open In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wa. – The City of Vancouver is finalizing work on the first Safe Stay Community.
The 20 tiny house were assembled and installed this week along with the infrastructure to support them.
The project on city-owned land in NE Vancouver remains on schedule to open to residents this Thursday, just in time to enjoy the holidays indoors.
The Council for the Homeless in Vancouver said 30 houseless people died in 2021.
Each person’s name will be displayed on a memorial poster at the vigil outside St. Paul Lutheran Church tonight.