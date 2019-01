Portland, Oregon – It’s a girl. The first baby of the 2019 New Year at Providence Hospital in Portland, was born at 12:52am this morning. Less than an hour after midnight. The new bouncing baby girl was welcomed by Mom and Dad at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Kaiser Permanente also has their first baby of the New Year. Born at the Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro at 4:34am this morning.