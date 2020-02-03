      Weather Alert

First Patient In U.S. Diagnosed With Corona Virus From China Released From Washington Hospital

Feb 3, 2020 @ 3:15pm

SEATTLE (AP) – The man who became the first U.S. patient with the new virus from China has left the hospital and says in a statement that he is getting better and looks forward to life returning to normal.

The unidentified 35-year-old man’s statement was provided to The Associated Press by Providence Medical Center in Everett, Washington, near Seattle.

He fell sick after returning from a visit to China and was admitted on Jan. 20.

Health officials say the man is in isolation at home and is being monitored by public health workers.

TAGS
Corona Virus hospital Washington
