KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

First Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill Gets FDA Approval

July 13, 2023 9:26AM PDT
Share
First Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill Gets FDA Approval
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers.

The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription.

Previously all birth control pills required a doctor’s note.

Perrigo won’t start selling the pill until early next year. Hormone-based pills have long been the most common form of birth control in the U.S. Medical societies and women’s health groups have pushed for wider access.

They note that young women and those from low-income and minority backgrounds face extra hurdles getting a prescription.

More about:
bill
birth control
FDA
over-the-counter

Popular Posts

1

Ninth Circuit Court Of Appeals Declares Ban On Recording Without Consent Unconstitutional
2

Kevin Spacey Fights Back Tears As He Testifies How Sex Abuse Allegations 'Exploded' His Career
3

Tunnel Five Fire In Skamania County, Washington, Grows To 533 Acres Overnight And Destroys Structures
4

JUDGE: Microsoft Can Move Ahead With Record $69 Billion Acquisition Of Activision Blizzard
5

Federal Reserve Minutes: Some Officials Wanted To Raise Interest Rates Last Month