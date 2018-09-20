First of its Kind Blood Donation App Launches Today

Eugene, Oregon – A brand new first of its kind app is being launched today in Eugene, Oregon. It’s goal is to make it easier for more young people to save lives. It’s a project that Bloodworks Northwest, an independent blood bank, has been working with app developers on for about two years now. Bill Harper is the Director of Communications for Degree 37 apps. Bill says one thing they learned from their focus groups and research was millennials are just as willing and eager to give blood as their parents, but many blood banks are not reaching them on the platforms they use most. Like social media and smart phones. That’s why they’ve launched the new app today.

Bill points out it has some amazing features. You can find blood drives near you, schedule an appointment on the spot no phone call required, even see how many units you’ve donated, and how many people your blood has helped. That’s something Bill knows a lot about. He’s only 29-years-old. Nine years ago he got leukemia, followed by a series of health events which led to 33 life-saving surgeries and over 260 blood transfusions. Bill thinks the new app will do really well and will get more young people interested in helping save lives by donating blood.

Industry stats

– Every day in the US, approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are required in hospitals and emergency treatment facilities for patients with cancer and other diseases, organ transplant recipients, and to help save the lives of trauma/ accident victims.

– 67 Independent non-profit blood centers, serve more than 150 million people; providing blood products to over 3,500 healthcare systems

– 6.8 million volunteers donate blood each year, 32% are first time donors

– Approximately 38% of the US population is eligible to donate blood, yet less than 10% do so annually

– 13.6 million units of blood are collected in the US annually

– Blood can be donated once every 56 days, about 6 times per year. The average is only 2.3 times per year.