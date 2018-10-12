In Brief: I wanted a little more adventure and camaraderie but I’m in the minority on that one.



Off the launchpad, I’m in the minority on this one. First Man is getting rave reviews from other critics. I’m going to recommend the film. It is a good one but just could have been better.

Lots better.

Ryan Gosling plays Armstrong. He’s an exceptional actor with a tough assignment. The first man on the Moon was not the most personable, nor charismatic person to walk on the Earth much less the Moon.

To that end, Gosling is successful. He plays the Armstrong perfectly and Claire Foy (Unsane) is equally good as the astronaut’s long-suffering wife.

Armstrong’s story starts in 1961 as the Mercury program began and ends toward the end of July 1969 right after the historic Moon mission. It looks deeply at who the man was and what drove him.

A big part of First Man explores Armstrong’s relationship with his wife. He’s quiet and stoic. She’s quiet and stoic but once in awhile explodes and then is quiet and stoic. Gosling’s Armstrong never explodes. He avoids.

Josh Singer — who wrote the absolutely brilliant best picture Spotlight — puts pen to this one. It is based on James Hanson’s book. La La Land’s Damien Chazelle directs and stretches what should have been a couple of hours movie into two-hours and 21 minute movie. He pads it with too many long, camera-shaking shots to simulate being launched and landing, and does a lousy job of demonstrating the camaraderie and sense of team that existed in the astronaut family.

That criticism is deserved.

There are places, however, where the slow spots work. Janet’s encounter with the wife of Ed White who died tragically on the Apollo 1 launchpad during a test. It’s quiet, deep, tragic. Then there’s Janet insisting that Neil tell their children exactly what’s happening and how dangerous a trip to the Moon can be.

It, too, is riveting.

The space stuff? Not so much. However — as noted earlier — I will recommend Chazelle’s movie. He gets to the Moon but doesn’t exactly have — pun intended — the right stuff. And since I referenced The Right Stuff, what that film has that First Man doesn’t have is three-dimensional human beings placed into a script that shows the gallows humor and guts needed to survive such a dangerous undertaking.

I’ve been fascinated by space since Sputnik was launched in 1957. I was eight. At age 11 Alan Shepherd was launched into lower orbit in a Mercury capsule. From there I followed our space exploits almost religiously through that day on July 20, 1969 when Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped out of the Eagle and onto the surface of the Moon.

It was a grand adventure. Chazelle’s movie isn’t. It’s paint-by-numbers filmmaking and often plays more like a text book than a captivating motion picture. Or to put it in the context of Armstrong’s historic step on the surface of the Moon, this is not one giant leap for movies nor one giant leap for movie kind.

Director: Damien Chazelle

Stars: Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, Jason Clarke, Olivia Hamilton, Kyle Chandler, Ciaran Hinds, Corey Stoll, Ethan Embry, Shea Whigham, Lukas Haas, Cory Michael Smith

Rated PG-13 for mature themes and some violence. Neil Armstrong’s historic landing and first steps on the Moon deserves a better telling than this one. I like the movie and recommend it but don’t love it like a lot of other critics do or will. Give this one a 3 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



