First Images Of NASA’s New Space Telescope Released

Jul 11, 2022 @ 4:18pm
This image provided by NASA on Monday, July 11, 2022, shows galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. The telescope is designed to peer back so far that scientists can get a glimpse of the dawn of the universe about 13.7 billion years ago and zoom in on closer cosmic objects, even our own solar system, with sharper focus. (NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI via AP)

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) – The first image from NASA’s new space telescope is the deepest view of the universe ever captured.

The image from the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled at the White House on Monday.

The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe.

The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope launched last December.

It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January.

On Tuesday, four more galactic beauty shots will be released from the telescope’s initial outward gazes.

