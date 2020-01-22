      Weather Alert

First Image Of Gray Wolf Taken Near Medford

Jan 22, 2020 @ 3:14pm

SAMS VALLEY, Ore. (AP) – A Jacksonville man has captured the first image of a confirmed gray wolf northwest of Medford.

The Mail Tribune reports one of Eric Anderson’s game cameras picked up the image on Jan. 3 of a gray wolf on federal Bureau of Land Management land in the Sams Valley area northwest of Lower Table Rock.

He discovered that and several other images of the wolf Monday when he hiked in to the area to check the cameras.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife wolf biologist Sam Dodenhoff viewed some of Anderson’s photos this week and confirmed the identity.

