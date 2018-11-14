First Ever Ground Breaking Study On Polar Bears At Oregon Zoo

Portland, Oregon – A first of it’s kind, new ground break study has just been done at the Oregon Zoo. It could have boarder implications for the future of polar bears. We’ve all seen the Polar Bears swimming in water, either at the zoo or on tv, but now we’re learning just how bad swimming is for them. Amy Cutting is an Animal Curator at the Oregon Zoo. She explains the bears don’t eat for months, during hibernation. Now because of climate change, and melting ice in the arctic, the bears are spending more time in the water. In the new study they learned just how much energy it takes for a big bear to swim, and because of the hibernating, they don’t have much energy to spare. She also adds, they need the ice because that’s how they track and hunt their prey. It’s too difficult for a big Polar Bear to sneak up on a seal in the water, they do it on top of the ice. All of this means the future of animals is unclear. They plan on using this new information in the new exhibit at the Oregon Zoo, opening in 2020.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Everyone knows polar bears are great swimmers, right? Maybe not, according to a new study, which suggests these powerful Arctic predators might be less efficient in water than previously thought.

The study — based on data collected at the Oregon Zoo and published in the November 2018 issue of Marine Mammal Science — measures the “energetic costs of aquatic locomotion in a subadult polar bear,” and the findings could have serious implications for wild bears as climate change transforms their habitat.

Using information from the first-ever swim chamber designed for polar bears, scientists at the zoo discovered that the young polar bear Nora burned more calories while swimming than other marine and semi-aquatic mammals.

Though classified as marine mammals and capable of swimming long distances, polar bears appear to pay a higher caloric cost for traveling by water.

“Contrary to most marine mammals, polar bears rely on walking,” said Dr. Anthony Pagano, a wildlife biologist and one of the study’s leaders. “Like other semi-aquatic mammals, it takes more energy for them to swim.”

To conduct the study, Nora’s care team worked with her to voluntarily enter the custom-made chamber, alternating between resting and swimming against a current. Researchers then measured the oxygen in the chamber to determine the calories she needed to swim, which turned out to be more than they expected.

“These data help us understand how polar bears survive in the wild,” said Amy Cutting, who oversees marine mammals at the Oregon Zoo and worked with Nora on the study. “As sea ice retreats, scientists and wildlife managers need to know how polar bears are responding.”

The new research reinforces the understanding that polar bears rely on a diet of fat-rich seals to survive in the energetically demanding Arctic. Though they typically hunt seals by walking on sea ice, as that ice melts they’ll need to swim longer distances to find food. That in turn will use up more energy.

“Our preliminary results suggest that increases in swimming rates would greatly increase energy expenditure,” Pagano said. “This has implications for body condition, reproductive success and survival.”

The project — part of the U.S. Geological Survey’s Changing Arctic Ecosystems research on the effects of climate change on polar bears — was a collaborative effort led by the USGS, the Oregon Zoo and the University of California, Santa Cruz.

“There’s a lot we need to learn about how climate change is affecting polar bears,” Cutting said, “so it’s rewarding to know we can offer conservation scientists a chance to study this threatened species in a new way.”

