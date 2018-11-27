First Ever For Lake Oswego City Council

Lake Oswego, Oregon – The Lake Oswego City Council is about to look a little different. For the first time ever, the city has elected a person of color to the council. Daniel Nguyen led all of the candidates with over 20 percent of the vote. Nguyen is a small-business owner known for his Bambuza Vietnamese restaurants. He says he’s still processing all of this and is studying up so he can hit the ground running when he takes the seat officially in January. He says the reaction he’s received has him so “humbled.”

Read more from our newspartner Portland Tribune here.

KXL’s Rebecca Marshall contributed to this report.