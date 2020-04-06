First DOC Inmate Tests Positive For Virus In Washington
SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities say an incarcerated man at Monroe Correctional Complex-Minimum Security prison tested positive for COVID-19, making his the first confirmed case contracted within the state’s correctional facilities.
The Department of Corrections said Monday the sick man at Monroe had symptoms and was taken on Sunday to a community hospital center for examination.
The housing unit where the individual was previously housed was placed on quarantine and health care staff will be evaluating the approximately 119 other inmates for symptoms.
There are a total of 420 individuals in the minimum security prison.